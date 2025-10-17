Seahawks' secondary has experts predicting totally opposite trade deadline strategies
The Seattle Seahawks have surprised the experts this season. Safe to say coach Mike Macdonald's team is also confusing them.
At 4-2 entering Monday night's game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field, the Seahawks are two Sam Darnold late-game turnovers from being 6-0. But the defense has been even better than advertised, Darnold has been stellar, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as one of the league's best receivers and, overall, the 12s have to be giddy.
MORE: Seahawks' rapidly improving rookie ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus
With every team jostling for position in advance of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, however, analysts can't agree on whether the Seahawks will be buyers or sellers or both.
The confusion stems from the back end of the defense.
In its new story highlighting every team's "main priority" before the deadline, NFL.com believes the Seahawks need to trade for depth in the secondary. The Seahawks were without safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen last week in Jacksonville but still managed to hold the Jaguars to only two touchdowns in a 20-12 win.
MORE: NFL analyst finally admits Seahawks' Sam Darnold is 'no fluke'
"Rookie Nick Emmanwori had his best game out of the slot -- that's the positive," NFL.com writes. "But outside corner remains a concern. In his first start since returning to Seattle, 30-year-old Shaq Griffin was picked on, allowing four catches on six targets with a TD."
So the Seahawks need to be buyers, got it. Or ...
According to Pro Football Focus, it's the exact opposite. In their story detailing 20 potential trade candidates, they list Woolen. Reasoning? Because the Seahawks have so much depth in the secondary.
"The Seahawks look poised to make the playoffs at 4-2, but the team could still deal a player like Woolen — especially with depth at the position in Shaq Griffin, Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick.. Woolen’s background and fundamental athleticism would attract numerous teams, even though he’s a 2026 free agent."
MORE: Is it too soon to consider Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Seahawks' best-ever receiver?
For what it's worth, PFF lists the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles as potential Woolen suitors.
But at this point it feels more like the only consensus opinion about the Seahawks is that they are for real.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Struggling Seahawks star linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline
Seahawks ascend into top five teams in latest NFL power rankings
Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks at PFF
Odds revealed for Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game