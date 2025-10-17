NFL insider points to Riq Woolen leaving in potential Seahawks-Dolphins trade rumor
In 18 days the NFL trade deadline will come - and the Seattle Seahawks have some work to do. Despite having some weak points, Seattle looks to be a serious playoff contender this season for the first time in 10 years. That means if they press the right buttons between now and January they'll have a real chance at a Super Bowl run.
If the Seahawks make any deals ahead of the deadline, it will likely be an addition by subtraction move by dealing struggling cornerback Riq Woolen to another team.
Had the front office traded Woolen before this season started they might have gotten a Day 2 draft pick for him. However, now they'll be lucky to get a fifth-rounder for Woolen and might be better off exploring player-for-player deals to plug one of their roster holes.
On that score, NFL insider Tony Pauline at Sportskeeda is hearing that Woolen could get traded to the Miami Dolphins straight up for running back De'Von Achane.
Riq Woolen-De'Von Achane trade rumors
"The other rumor I'm hearing is a possible straight up trade to the Miami Dolphins for running back De'Von Achane, a move the Seahawks would make if the opportunity existed. Even if no such deal is available, Seattle could make a move for the ball carrier if Miami continues to lose games and chooses to sell off pieces."
In theory, trading an athletic and talented cornerback for any running back is not a great idea. However - in reality Woolen is doing more harm than good when he's on the field right now and getting anything in return would be gravy.
The Seahawks would probably move the needle more if they traded for a right guard or another serious pass rush threat. Trading for Achane does make a good bit of sense, though.
For one thing, Achane is an excellent fit for Klint Kubiak's outside zone scheme, which he's had success with in Miami. Over the last two seasons Achane has averaged around 850 yards and seven touchdowns as a rusher and has been supremely productive as a receiver, posting almost another 800 total yards and nine touchdowns.
If they do deal for Achane most likely Kenneth Walker III would remain the starting running back and get the bulk of the rushing work. It would be very bad news for Zach Charbonnet, who has been extremely inefficient when called upon.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Struggling Seahawks star linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline
Seahawks ascend into top five teams in latest NFL power rankings
Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks at PFF
Odds revealed for Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game