'I'm in the right spot': New Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe has tons of upside
For months, the idea of the Seattle Seahawks drafting their quarterback of the future has been wrestled with. Now it's a reality.
Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal in place of Geno Smith and re-signed Drew Lock after one year with the New York Giants. Still, general manager John Schneider kept the idea alive via comments of praise for what many viewed as a weak quarterback draft class.
Only three quarterbacks were selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Among them was former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, whom the Seahawks selected No. 92 overall. Despite the remaking of Seattle's quarterback room, Milroe still has a chance to be the future of the franchise.
"He’s going to give the Seahawks an element of offense that nobody else in this draft can give anybody," legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban said on the ESPN broadcast. "This guy is fast, he’s explosive and he can throw the ball — he’s got a strong arm, he’s a great deep ball thrower, he just needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game, and he can be an outstanding player."
Milroe has largely been deemed a project passer — one who needs some time to become a productive NFL quarterback. But the Seahawks bought time by signing Darnold, and now have a perfect formula in place if Milroe becomes their desired offensive leader.
The Seahawks can get out of Darnold's deal after one season, absorbing $37.5 million if they decide to move on after 2025. Thus, if they felt Milroe was ready to move into a starting role in 2026, Seattle gave itself a safety net to do so.
Only time will tell if Milroe is ready. He's more of a dynamic rusher than passer, compiling 168 carries for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground in 2024. Throwing the ball, Milroe totaled just a 64.3% completion rate en route to 2,844 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
“I’m in the right spot,” Milroe said of the Seahawks, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell, “because people believe in me.”
Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has experience using a rushing-only signal-caller in New Orleans Saints weapon Taysom Hill. That could be Milroe's use in 2025 and beyond. He also could develop into what Seattle hopes is their long-term quarterback.
For now, Milroe projects as the team's third quarterback behind Darnold and Lock. Training camp will be crucial to discovering how he fits in an already crowded room of NFL passers.
