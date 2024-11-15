Next Two Weeks May Decide Season for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks were forced to sit and chew on a 4-5 record during the bye week, including back-to-back losses to the Bills and division-rival Rams. Seattle is already 0-2 against NFC West foes and is currently, via tiebreakers, in last place in the division.
The first-place Arizona Cardinals and last-place Seahawks are only separated by 1.5 games.
The NFC West appears to be one of the most competitive in football. That could be a blessing or a curse for Seattle.
We are going to find out real fast where the Seahawks stand compared to the rest of the NFC West. They play division rivals in each of the next two weeks and three times by December 8. They come out of the bye week this week taking aim at the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks have not won in Santa Clara since October of 2021, more than three years ago. They currently are enduring a six-game losing streak to the 49ers, with their last win coming in December 2021.
Seattle is a 6.5-point underdog heading into the weekend. The odds are stacked squarely against the Seahawks in Week 11. The 49ers also have the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, back in action.
If Seattle loses this weekend, it may face the tall task of the first-place Arizona Cardinals with its season on the line. If it loses its next two games against the 49ers on the road and at home against the Cardinals, it will drop to 4-7 and 0-4 in the NFC West. That would be very close to a death sentence before Thanksgiving.
There are even scenarios where, if the Seahawks drop these next two games and then win out to be 10-7, they still miss the playoffs. These next two games are critical to set the tone for the rest of the season.
Given the strength of the remaining schedule for the Seahawks, they cannot afford to stumble out of the bye week. After the two games against the 49ers and Cardinals, Seattle goes on the road to face the Jets in New York. Then their tough stretch goes at Arizona, then against the Packers and Vikings. All three of those teams could be in the playoffs.
The Seahawks have the talent on the roster to compete with the talented teams on their schedule. In the building, they should expect to compete for a playoff spot. Especially after starting the season 3-0. Mike Macdonald needs to guide this ship through some stormy waters to reach the promised land in January. Hopefully, a healthy Abe Lucas and DK Metcalf can get the offense humming.
A split of the next two games would keep the Seahawks in the hunt. Dropping both games might send fans to their mock drafts to prepare for spring before December.
