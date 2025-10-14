NFL analyst: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'abused' everyone Jaguars put on him
Even with Monday Night Football pending, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba appears to be on track to be the NFL's leading pass-catcher through the first six weeks of the 2025 season.
Smith-Njigba is off to a historic start of 42 catches for 696 yards and three touchdowns, the most receiving yards through Week 6 by any Seahawks receiver in franchise history. That has him on pace for a final line of 119 catches, 1,972 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, which would break Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 yards set in 2012.
For even more perspective, Smith-Njigba already has more receiving yards in six games than he did in 17 games as a rookie (628 yards) in 2023. It's been a meteoric rise.
The third-year former No. 20 overall pick didn't spare the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm noted in his game takeaways that nothing the Jaguars did could slow down the Seahawks' new No. 1 receiver.
"He did most of his work in the first half, with 117 yards, but no matter who the Jaguars put on him, JSN abused them, including new Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II on a post in the first half for Seattle’s first TD," Edholm wrote. "The Seahawks took the lead there, turned the game over to Sam Darnold and the Seattle defense and won impressively, even if it wasn’t the prettiest game."
Smith-Njigba erupted for eight catches, 162 yards and a touchdown — already his fourth game this season with triple-digit receiving yards. In Jacksonville's defense, no team has really been able to slow him down through Week 6.
The Arizona Cardinals held Smith-Njigba to four catches (five targets) for 79 yards in Week 3, but Darnold was able to produce a balanced passing attack. Seven other Seattle players caught passes in that game.
Seattle is currently the No. 4 passing offense in the league (252.2 yards per game) and No. 5 scoring offense (27.7 points per game) as Darnold and Smith-Njigba continue to prove themselves as one of the best tandems in the league. That's unlikely to change anytime soon.
