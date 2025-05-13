NFL analyst picks unexpected position for Seahawks' greatest need
With so much focus on the Seattle Seahawks' need along the offensive line, their other needs have seemingly fallen through the cracks.
Yes, the offensive line is in rough shape, even after the addition of first-round pick Grey Zabel. However, it's not the only position group in rough shape, far from it. In fact, one position group that was previously a strength could now be a weakness.
When listing each team's biggest remaining need, Logan Ulrich of NFLTradeRumors.co surprisingly listed cornerback for the Seahawks, with the logic that they can still do something about it this offseason.
"While the Seahawks could still use upgrades on the interior of their offensive line, they've more or less made their bed at that spot at this point in the offseason," Ulrich wrote. "The hope will be some of the younger players they've drafted the past couple of years can take a step forward and solidify things, with assistance from new OC Klint Kubiak's scheme.
"The spot the Seahawks might be more concerned about for now is at cornerback. They brought back Josh Jobe, who earned the third starting job in the second half of last year along with Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. Yet it's very clear they view him as ideally more of a depth player and have actively been searching for alternatives. The latest report indicates veteran CB Shaquill Griffin is on their radar as a signing."
It's odd to see cornerback listed as a weakness for the Seahawks considering they have two very good young players in Witherspoon and Woolen. As is the case with many teams around the league, though, the depth is the real killer. Jobe is a solid player as well, but again, he should be more of a depth piece than a starter.
Maybe the Seahawks bring Griffin back, or sign another free agent to shore up the depth. Either way, it seems like sometihng John Schneider and co. might want to look into.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks finally cracking down on sellout season ticket holders
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move
Jalen Milroe on Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo: ‘He’s a dude’
Seahawks-Raiders Geno Smith deal ranked most-impactful trade of 2025