Nick Emmanwori discusses first day with Seahawks, pays homage to Russell Wilson
The Seattle Seahawks made a safe pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft when they took Grey Zabel at No. 18. In the second round, they went for more excitement. To do so, they moved up from pick No. 52 to No. 35 to select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori was one of the brightest stars at the NFL Combine and should be a centerpiece for the Seattle defense. He's also not shy when it comes to confidence.
MORE: Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo sees himself as a wide receiver
The rookie recently discussed his first days with the organization, saying he felt comfortable on the field. He also spoke about his number, which has a significant meaning.
Emmanwori, who wore No. 7 at South Carolina, wasn't able to get the same number since it belongs to linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Instead, he took No. 3, which once belonged to Russell Wilson. He stated that he knows how much Wilson meant to the organization and hopes to have a similar impact on defense.
"Russell Wilson wore it last. I was looking for single digits. Seven wasn't available. I was looking at the next number that could mean something to me. Russell Wilson was one of my favorite quarterbacks growing up with that Legion of Boom defense. Respect to Russell. He did a lot for this organization. Did everything he could. I am going to do what I can in this number. I'm going to make it special on defense in my own way."
That's quite a high bar to set, but Emmanwori has the talent to surprise everyone. Now, he just has to prove he can get it done at the NFL level.
More Seahawks on SI stories
One move could put Seahawks at $100 million in cap space for 2026
Utah edge rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster
NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks’ 2025 class second behind Patriots
Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents