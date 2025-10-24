Former Raiders top draft pick would be excellent trade acquisition for Seahawks
Through the first seven games of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have been a surprise team in the NFL. They're tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West with a record of 5-2. They're also incredibly balanced, with a top-10 offense and defense.
That doesn't mean there aren't areas they can improve. One of those is the offensive line, where their interior has had issues protecting Sam Darnold. Rookie Grey Zabel has been holding his own, but they could use an upgrade at center over Jalen Sundell. The good news is that a decent option might be available ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
RELATED: Insider reveals potential landing spots for struggling Seahawks defender
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has former Las Vegas Raiders second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson on his NFL trade block big board, saying the Raiders aren't high on Powers-Johnson anymore.
"After refusing to play the 22-year-old at center early in the season and forcing him to battle for a starting job, head coach Pete Carroll benched the 2024 second-round pick during Sunday's blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs," Knox wrote.
"While his early 2025 campaign hasn't made a positive impact on Powers-Johnson's trade value, his draft pedigree, college production and rookie tape are hard to ignore."
Would Jackson Powers-Johnson be an upgrade for Seahawks?
While Powers-Johnson seems to have fallen out of favor with Pete Carroll, he still had an impressive rookie season. According to PFF, he was the 38th highest-rated player at his position and was 22nd in run blocking.
RELATED: Seahawks' offseason castaways proving team right near midseason
Even this season, he's still outperforming both Sundell and right guard Anthony Bradford, according to the analytical site.
Seattle went into the offseason understanding they needed help on the offensive line. They made a huge investment by taking Zabel in Round 1, but they didn't do much else. They could rectify that by calling their old coach to see what it would take to land Powers-Johnson, who has as much upside as anyone currently on the Seahawks' offensive line.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans
Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans
Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense