Seahawks urged to made deadline trade to upgrade Anthony Bradford at right guard
At 5-2 and tied for first place in the NFC West at the Bye, the Seattle Seahawks are sitting pretty. With one trade, however, they could be Super Bowl-attractive.
On offense, the Seahawks are led by quarterback Sam Darnold's 12 touchdowns and NFL leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 819 yards. The defense - despite being ravaged with injuries in the secondary - ranks 10th in yards allowed and No. 6 in points per game.
Defensive backs Riq Woolen and rookie Nick Emmanori stepped up recently to take up the slack from injuries to Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon. And on offense even much-maligned running back Zach Charbonnet temporarily quieted critics with two touchdowns in last Monday night's victory over the Houston Texans.
In Seattle's only two losses, they were doomed with final-minute turnovers by Darnold.
Still, they are not a perfect team. And in its "Biggest Needs For 17 Playoff Contenders," Sports Illustrated targets their biggest weakness: Right guard.
Seahawks need to address OL at trade deadline
All of the 12s could heartily concur, because it's obvious from watching last week that Anthony Bradord's play at right guard isn't close to an elite level. On one particular play that would be funny if it happened to any other team, Bradford blocked teammateJalen Sundell and then accidentally tackled Charbonnet.
It's not solely Bradford's fault, but he shares some of the blame for Seattle ranking just 27th in the league at 3.7 yards per rush.
Writes SI of a proposed trade for a new right guard:
"While it’s tempting to consider someone like Alvin Kamara or Breece Hall, the reality is that Walker and Charbonnet are both quality backs. The Seahawks need to reinvest again up front after solving left guard with first-round rookie Grey Zabel. Seattle could make a call to the Titans for veteran Kevin Zeitler, who is on a one-year deal."
