3 Seahawks players exceeding expectations heading into bye week
The 2025 NFL season is nearing its halfway point, and it's pretty clear at this point which teams are good and which aren't. Many of the good teams are those who had high expectations coming into the season, but some - such as the Seattle Seahawks - are more surprising.
That's not to say that the Seahawks had no expectations heading into the year, but they were somewhat of a wild card. However, they've definitely surpassed any expectations they had before the season.
Heading into their Week 8 bye, the Seahawks are 5-2 and in a three-way tie for first place in the top-heavy NFC West. Their defense has been as good as expected, but their offense - led by new quarterback Sam Darnold and superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba - has been the real surprise.
With Seattle enjoying a well-earned break this week, let's take a look at three players who have surpassed expectations so far, and for the sake of variety, we'll leave out Darnold and Smith-Njigba despite both having phenomenal seasons.
DT Byron Murphy II
Murphy wasn't exactly bad in his rookie season, but he wasn't exactly good either. The No. 16 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Murphy finished with 36 total tackles (12 solo), two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and half a sack. Seattle's defense was better with him on the field, but that's not exactly the production a team wants out of a first-round pick.
This season, however, Murphy has been nothing short of outstanding. Through seven games, the former Texas star has 29 total tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. He's been a focal point for a ferocious Seahawks pass rush, and should continue to be as the season goes on.
CB Josh Jobe
The Seahawks have dealt with a plethora of injuries in the secondary already, and it's unfortunately shown in their pass-defense stats. Jobe is one of the few players in the group who's managed to stay healthy, though, and he's taking advantage of the opportunity.
Jobe currently has 34 total tackles (26 solo), six pass breakups and one interception, but more importantly, his 61.7 passer rating allowed when targeted is the lowest of any starter in the secondary, and by a good margin too. For a player who started last season on the practice squad, Jobe has proven himself to be an incredible find.
TE AJ Barner
Barner, a 2024 fourth-round pick, showed potential as a rookie with four touchdowns, prompting Seattle to release Noah Fant and promote him to the starting role. The former Michigan standout is proving the Seahawks right in theri decision, as he has 18 receptions for 212 yards and four touchdowns through seven games. He may not be putting up gaudy numbers, but he has been a very reliable option for Darnold, and that's exactly what he needs to be.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans
Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans
Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense