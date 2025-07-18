NFL expert taking the over on Seattle Seahawks' wins for 2025 season
Last season, the Seattle Seahawks exceeded the expectations of many pundits who thought they would falter in Year 1 under head coach Mike Macdonald. Instead, Seattle won 10 games and was the only team with double-digit wins to miss the playoffs.
It's win-totals projection season again, and the offensive personnel turnover appears to have the odds against the Seahawks in 2025. Luckily for Seattle, football is played on a field and not in a casino. They can dictate their future.
The Athletic writer Vic Tafur understands this, which is why he took Seattle to win over 7.5 games this season despite the odds. Tafur, while acknowledging Darnold might be a slight downgrade from Geno Smith, was a fan of the move based on the acquisition of draft capital and cap savings.
"I also am curious to see what packages the Seahawks use for rookie QB Jalen Milroe, who might be as great a runner as Lamar Jackson," Tafur wrote. "Cooper Kupp’s tank level is questionable, but he should be fine as a No. 2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The offensive line is not very good, and while I do like the defensive additions of DeMarcus Lawrence and Ernest Jones IV, all we need is the Seahawks to not take a three-game slide in Mike MacDonald’s second season."
All of Tafur's points are sensible. The roster is overall improved, with the defense taking a step into Year 2 under Macdonald (which is critical in a system as complex as his) while retaining its entire core group. The pass rush group is deeper than it was in 2024, and, at least in theory, safety Nick Emmanwori could be one of the top Weapon X-type players in the league.
It might take some time for the offense to settle in, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has stated they will be a run-focused team. If the offensive line can hold up and maintain a physical mindset, that should help them have quicker success.
There were multiple games last season that the Seahawks blew, which should have been victories. They could have been an 11 or 12-win team in the first season under Macdonald, so it's hard to imagine them massively regressing. The over on 7.5 wins seems like an easy bet.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season