NFL free agency: Seahawks host another low-cost offensive lineman for visit
The Seattle Seahawks have made a lot of headlines this offseason for their moves in NFL free agency. They overhauled most of their offense with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith at quarterback as well as Cooper Kupp taking over for DK Metcalf.
Seattle also added Marquez Valdes-Scantling at wide receiver and DeMarcus Lawrence at defensive end. Each of those moves has been criticized, but not as much as their lack of attention to the offensive line has been. The Seahawks' interior line is one of the lowest-graded in the NFL and their tackles — while better — can't stay healthy.
MORE: Seahawks projected to address greatest need first in 2025 NFL Draft
That's why it's encouraging to see the Seahawks kick the tires on an interior lineman, even if it's not someone with great name recognition. General manager John Schneider revealed on Seattle Sports that the team hosted guard Cole Van Lanen this week.
A sixth-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, Van Lanen was traded to the Jaguars in 2022 for a seventh-round pick. He made three starts in 2024 and is currently a restricted free agent.
Jacksonville was given the original round tender and is slated to make $3.26 million. If he winds up signing an offer sheet with Seattle, the Jaguars can choose to match the contract. They can also allow the Seahawks to sign Van Lanen, which would mean the 'Hawks would have to send a sixth-round pick as compensation.
