NFL free agency: Seahawks should kick tires on ex-Steelers, Bengals CB
The Seattle Seahawks' cornerback room is an enigma, possibly more so than any other position group on the roster.
On one hand, the Seahawks have a bona fide star at the position in Devon Witherspoon and another talented, if inconsistent, starter in Riq Woolen. On the other, their depth at the position is certainly lacking, as former undrafted free agent Josh Jobe leads the rest of the group.
There aren't many great options left at the position, but there are a few. One such option is former Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals corner Mike Hilton, whom Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named as one of the best remaining free agent corners.
"Teams looking for a versatile nickel corner should have Mike Hilton firmly on their radar," Knox wrote. "The 31-year-old had the occasional lapse in coverage last season but was still one of Cincinnati's few consistent defensive backs. Hilton has inside-outside versatility but is at his best in the slot, so some teams may view him as a nickel-only player. Even so, seeing him available this late in the offseason is quite a surprise. Hilton is one of the league's better slot defenders, can rush the passer and is always willing to mix it up against the run. Pro Football Focus graded Hilton 23rd overall and first in run defense among cornerbacks.
"While Hilton's market will probably be limited to teams in need of nickel help and/or those with an open playoff window seeking depth, he should find a home before training camps open next month."
Nickel corner is less of a concern for the Seahawks than it may seem, as Witherspoon lined up in the slot more than on the outside last season and should continue to do so this season.
That said, the 31-year-old Hilton could still be a solid addition, and the freedom to move Witherspoon around more would be a nice bonus.
