NFL insider sees doom and gloom on horizon for 2025 Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games last year and somehow missed the playoffs. They made some sweeping changes to the coaching staff and swapped out quarterbacks. They also moved on from DK Metcalf. Things should be different in 2025.
Will they be better? One NFL insider doesn't think so. When predicting all eight last-place teams in the NFL, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shockingly picked Seattle to bookend the NFC West, and not on the good side.
"The Seahawks replaced [offensive coordinator Ryan] Grubb with Klint Kubiak, who should be an upgrade, considering head coach Mike Macdonald wants to run the ball effectively. Kubiak likely learned the intricacies of developing a productive ground game from his father, Gary," Moton admitted.
However, the signings of Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp to fill voids at quarterback and wide receiver were not necessarily inspiring. "Darnold must prove his 2024 Pro Bowl year with the Vikings wasn't a fluke and his journeyman years are behind him. Meanwhile, Kupp has to stay healthy. He's missed 18 games over the last two years," Moton added.
"[Head coach Mike] Macdonald, an accomplished defensive play-caller, should be able to field a top-10 scoring and total defense with All-Pro/Pro Bowl players and budding talent on all three levels of the unit. Yet he may not be satisfied with his offense in consecutive terms," Moton added before making his final prediction.
The insider believes that Darnold will regress behind an offensive line with major question marks on the inside, resulting in a seven or eight-win season that will put them in last place in the pretty competitive NFC West.
