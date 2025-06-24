NFL insider picks perfect word to describe 2025 Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald led the Seattle Seahawks to 10 wins during his first season as head coach. Seattle barely missed out on the playoffs with their record, but still made some wholesale changes this offseason. They said goodbye to several stars, including quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Seattle signed free agent quarterback Sam Darnold to replace Smith and Cooper Kupp to help fill the void at wide receiver. There’s no guarantee any of their moves will pan out, but they did at least land players who have proven they can get the job done in the past. That said, it’s all still a roll of the dice.
MORE: Mike MacDonald curiously left off best returning NFL coaches list
That’s why the word chosen by FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur to describe the 2025 Seahawks is perfect — gamble.
”Sam Darnold had a resurgent 2024 with the Vikings, but there’s a big risk the Seahawks are taking in the former No. 3 overall pick, who replaces Geno Smith as QB1. In Seattle, Darnold won’t have Kevin O’Connell or nearly the same caliber of an offensive cast that he had in Minnesota.”
Going with Darnold is surely a gamble, as is signing Kupp, who has struggled to stay healthy. Even their decision to select Jalen Milroe during the 2025 NFL draft was a gamble for Seattle.
If these moves pay off, the entire organization will look brilliant. That said, there are very few sure things going for the Seahawks this year.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs