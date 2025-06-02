NFL insider projects Seahawks' window for Charles Cross contract extension talks
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross is entering his fourth season in the NFL, which means it's time to start looking at a new contract. Cross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft class, had his fifth-year option accepted by the team, allowing him to stay under contract until the end of the 2026 campaign.
Despite the extra year on his deal, the Seahawks should begin negotiating with Cross soon to ensure that he stays with Seattle for the long run.
"The Seahawks picked up Cross' fifth-year option in May, marking the first time they've done that with one of their own first-round picks since John Schneider became their general manager in 2010. That sets up Cross to make an estimated $17.56 million in 2026, though the two sides would surely like to extend his rookie contract before then," ESPN insider Brady Henderson wrote.
"After serving as his own agent early in his career, Cross hired Klutch Sports Group to represent him in negotiations on his second contract.
"The Seahawks typically wait until well after free agency and the draft to extend their own players, so the start of training camp is a realistic time frame for the two sides to get a deal done. The ninth overall pick in 2022, Cross ranked 16th among all tackles last season in pass block win rate while playing in all 17 games for the second time in three seasons."
The Seahawks may want to pay Cross before training camp because if he plays well during the season and continues along his developmental trajectory, he may be worth a lot more money a year from now, which would disallow Seattle to spend that cash elsewhere on the roster.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Analyst says Seahawks rookie might be NFL’s most electric player
NFL expert predicts Seahawks won’t get the same Sam Darnold
Seahawks OTAs: Jarran Reed senses different physicality from OL
Seahawks, 49ers, Rams all linked to Chargers WR as trade target