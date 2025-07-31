NFL insider sees Sam Darnold, new Seattle Seahawks OC as 'really strong fit'
The Seattle Seahawks are taking a big risk on offense this year. They've swapped out offensive coordinators, going from Ryan Grubb to Klint Kubiak, hoping to get an offense that better aligns with their current personnel.
They're also switching from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold at quarterback, hoping to remove some of the volatility that Smith had under center. Whether those two moves will work remains to be seen, but SI's Albert Breer believes they will.
SI insider says Sam Darnold, Klint Kubiak are good pairing
Sam Darnold lands in Seattle off a very excellent breakout year. It ended rather poorly, but the overall body of work was great. Can he bring that to Seattle? With Klint Kubiak, Albert Breer thinks the odds are pretty good.
"Darnold’s coming off a very solid spring, and his experience is showing in his easy-going, unselfish style of leadership as a newcomer—which is marked by the experiences he’s had as a guy on his fifth team," Breer said.
"Kubiak's experience with Darnold has made this a really strong fit. In 2023, with Kubiak on Kyle Shanahan’s staff, Darnold pushed Brock Purdy in a lot of different ways, in doing so showing how natural he was in the offensive scheme with his ability to throw with accuracy, move around and play faster without the weight of the world on his shoulders," he went on to say.
Darnold has shown all that all offseason, as well as really good zip on his throws. He's shown an ability to adjust for his receivers and to different defensive looks as well. Breer also noted his willingness to aggressively make plays down the field. "I’m excited to see where Darnold’s headed, because I do think he landed in the right place," he said. Not many in NFL circles share the idea that this is a pairing destined for success, but Breer certainly does.
