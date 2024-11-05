All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Move Up Despite Loss vs. Rams?

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greet each other following an overtime victory by the Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the loss column after falling 26-20 in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 at home.

The loss brought the Seahawks to 4-5, ending a stretch where the team has lost five of six going into the annual bye week.

Despite the defeat, the Seahawks actually moved one spot higher from No. 19 to 18 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings.

"The challenge now for Mike Macdonald becomes less schematic than it does emotional," Orr writes. "The Seahawks have regressed to that frustrating, middling point that we remember so fondly under the Pete Carroll era. Their games are still maddening and beautiful and thrilling, but Macdonald was brought in with the chops to scheme around the mess and the humility to pull a team out of the decline. Can he do it?"

In the scheme of the NFC West, the Seahawks placed fourth in the power rankings behind the Arizona Cardinals (No. 14), the aforementioned Rams (No. 13) and San Francisco 49ers (No. 10).

The Seahawks will have their Week 10 bye, but then they will be back in action for Week 11 when they visit the 49ers in Santa Clara. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 17.

