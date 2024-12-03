Legendary Seahawks Coach Announced as Hall of Fame Finalist
After coming up short for the better part of the past decade, iconic Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren may have his best chance yet to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The NFL announced Holmgren as one of five finalists among coaches, seniors, and contributors, being the only coach to advance to the final stage for the Class of 2025. He most recently was named a finalist in 2022, but ultimately did not receive enough votes for induction.
One of only seven coaches in NFL history to lead two different franchises to the Super Bowl, Holmgren posted a 75-34 record in seven seasons with the Packers, capturing the Lombardi Trophy with a win over the Patriots in 1996. He left Green Bay in 1999, taking Seattle's head coaching vacancy while also receiving the title of vice president and general manager, roles he held until 2002.
In his first season at the helm with the Seahawks, Holmgren led the franchise to its only playoff berth of the 1990s, losing in the wild card round to the Dolphins. Though the team did not return to the postseason again until 2003, they made the playoffs in five straight seasons after that drought, including breaking through to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 2005.
Led by an MVP season by running back Shaun Alexander, who eclipsed 1,800 rushing yards and scored a then-record 27 rushing touchdowns, Seattle won a team-record 13 games that season, marching through the playoffs with wins against Washington and Carolina before falling short in Super Bowl XL to Pittsburgh.
In 10 years on the sidelines for Seattle, Holmgren posted a sterling 86-74 overall record, guiding the franchise to six playoff appearances, four playoff wins, and a Super Bowl. He currently ranks 21st all-time with 161 regular season wins on his resume, more than recent Hall of Fame inductees Bill Cowher, Tony Dungy, and Dick Vermeil, while his 13 postseason wins ranks seventh in NFL history.
Along with Holmgren, former Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe, former Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan, and former Chiefs tackle Jim Tyrer were announced as senior finalists for the Class of 2025. NFL co-founder Ralph Hay also was named a finalist in the contributor category.
For Holmgren to earn a gold jacket, he will need to receive at least 80 percent or more of the votes. Per NFL rules, up to three of the five finalists can be inducted. The 2025 Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the NFL Honors award ceremony in February in New Orleans prior to the Super Bowl.
