NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks After Bye?

The Seattle Seahawks just had their annual bye. Where does that put them in the NFL power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell (6) walk off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell (6) walk off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off of their bye as they look to embark on the second half of their season.

After starting 3-0, the Seahawks have lost five of six and find themselves under .500 going into the tail end of the season.

They also find themselves at No. 19 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's most recent power rankings, one spot lower than the previous week despite not playing in Week 10.

"Off-bye, the Seahawks get the San Francisco 49ers, who, while not world beaters by any stretch, can now fold Christian McCaffrey into the offense for a second straight week. The Seahawks have no choice but to iron out their offense, which comes into this week as the third-worst rushing EPA per play team in the NFL behind only the Dolphins and the Raiders. College-to-NFL coordinator Ryan Grubb is under the bright lights," Orr writes.

The teams ranking below the Seahawks are the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In order for the Seahawks to move up the power rankings and standings, the offense has to perform better, especially in the trenches protecting Geno Smith. A tough task comes this week with the 49ers on deck, but a win on the road could spark some momentum and prompt a run up the power rankings.

