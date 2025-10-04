What Nick Emmanwori’s return from injury means to Seahawks in Week 5
His NFL regular-season debut lasted less than one quarter. Safety Nick Emmanwori was the first of two second-round picks in April’s draft by Seattle Seahawks' GM John Schneider. In Week 1 vs. the visiting San Francisco 49ers, the intriguing defender had one snap on special teams and four on defense.
In terms of the latter, he came up with a tackle of Niners’ running back Christian McCaffrey that resulted in a two-yard loss. The rookie defender left the game with an ankle injury, and did return early in the second quarter.
All told, Emmanwori finished with just that one solo tackle, but went on to miss the next three games. He’s expected back this week as the surging Seahawks host the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of 3-1 teams.
“I’m super excited, man,” said Emmanwori after practice on Friday (via John Boyle of Seahawks.com). “I got hurt like five plays into my debut, so I’m ready to get back out there. I’ve been doing a lot of grinding for rehab and PT and stuff, so I’m just excited to show face.”
The return of the former University of South Carolina standout could not come at a better time. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon will miss his third game of the season, and safety Julian Love is out for the second time in three weeks.
Mike Macdonald had this to say about the talented rookie. “I’m more excited for him to be able to go play a game,” stated the Seahawks’ head coach (via Boyle). “It’s not easy, the guys played literally every snap since he walked in the door, every practice he was available, then you get a setback in the first game.”
“That’s not an easy mental thing to have to go through,” added Macdonald, “and then go through the whole rehab to come back, and do it the way he’s done it. I thought he handled himself very well, he stayed sharp, mentally, and I know he’s itching for the opportunity, so I’m excited for him.”
Seattle’s shorthanded defense will need all the help it can get against never-say-die Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will be without wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Bucky Irving. Regardless, Macdonald, Emmanwori and the ‘Hawks figure to have their hands full.
