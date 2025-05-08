Nick Emmanwori pick puts pressure on Seahawks' breakout safety
Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant may have taken a while to really get going, but now he looks like the player the team always envisioned him to be.
Bryant, a 2022 fourth-round pick from Cincinnati, was up and down throughout his first two seasons while playing primarily as a cornerback. Last season, though, he made the switch to safety, playing opposite Pro Bowler Julian Love for most of the year. He seemed to be far more comfortable at safety that he ever was at corner, finishing the year with 73 tackles, six passes defended and a pick-six that brought back memories of the Legion of Boom.
After a breakout season, Bryant should have a place in the Seahawks' starting lineup for the foreseeable future. At least, that would be the case if they hadn't taken Nick Emmanwori, one of the best safeties in the class and an athletic freak, in last month's draft.
Now, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times believes Bryant's starting job could be in jeopardy. Maybe not this season, but in the near future.
"Bryant’s roster spot for 2025 seems secure, and likely his starting spot at safety alongside Julian Love after he emerged as a key part of the Seahawks’ defensive turnaround the second half of the 2024 season," Condotta wrote. "Bryant is entering the final season of his rookie deal due to make $3.406 million, none of which is guaranteed and all of which can be saved against the cap if he were released.
"The Seahawks have added second-round pick Nick Emmanwori to the mix, a player they liked enough to make an aggressive move to trade picks 52 and 82 to get him at 35. Given how well the Love-Bryant safety tandem played in 2024, the most likely scenario this year would seem to be Emmanwori easing in to three-safety sets and maybe playing as a slot corner. But if Emmanwori proves he’s ready to be an every-down player those snaps could come from Bryant and play into decisions the Seahawks make about Bryant’s contractual future."
Emmanwori is a very intriguing prospect, and with how head coach Mike Macdonald loves his versatile safeties, he will undoubtedly find a role for the rookie. However, Bryant showed in 2024 that he can be a key contributor for a strong defense, and he should continue to play a key role going forward.
For now, at least, it's a good problem to have for Seattle.
