Seahawks insider says blockbuster trade for Cowboys star Micah Parsons 'unlikely'
Although they have a deep room of pass rushers, the Seattle Seahawks have lacked a true difference-maker in recent seasons — the kind of player that can take over a game via sheer will, strength and talent.
With veteran Uchenna Nwosu set to return to practice soon, the Seahawks should have four quality edge rushers to begin the 2025 season (Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence and Boye Mafe). What remains to be seen is if that group can put Seattle in the upper echelon of NFL pass-rush groups.
Before Nwosu was slated to return, speculation about whether Seattle would make a trade for a disgruntled superstar was rampant. Now, however, a move of that type may be far less likely if the coaching staff feels satisfied with their group, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.
"A run at a player such as Dallas’ Micah Parsons, embroiled in a contract dispute, is viewed as unlikely, but some speculated the Seahawks could sign Jadeveon Clowney, who played with the Ravens when Macdonald was the defensive coordinator in 2023," Condotta wrote.
Parsons isn't the only superstar who could become available before the regular season begins. The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for Trey Hendrickson — the NFL's sack leader in 2024 with 17.5 — but are asking a hefty price.
The Seahawks would likely have to deal Mafe or Hall and draft compensation to acquire Hendrickson or Parsons. If they keep their current options and get a similar pass-rush output, albeit by committee, it might be hard to justify that trade. Considering they would also have to deal out at least one first-round pick, it seems like a deal only a pass-rush-needy team would want to make.
Regardless, Nwosu's return is a boost for the Seahawks, especially as they look to bolster their run defense. It does hurt the roster chances of younger undrafted rookies like Jared Ivey, who has been impressive in his first training camp with the team.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks
ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL
Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs