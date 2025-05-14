PFF names biggest NFL draft faller as UDFA to watch for Seahawks
It may not seem like it at first, but undrafted free agency is critical in the process of building an NFL team. Undrafted free agents not only provide crucial depth across the roster, but some of them can even become impact players after everyone counted them out.
This year, the Seattle Seahawks may have one of those players.
When naming one undrafted free agent to watch for each team, Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus named former Ole Miss edge rusher Jared Ivey, whom the outlet had as a Day 2 pick on its big board.
"Ivey was the biggest draft faller on PFF’s big board, going undrafted despite ranking as the No. 66 prospect," Cooper wrote. "There is no questioning his production: 40 quarterback pressures (eight sacks), 21 stops and an elite 90.6 PFF overall grade.
"The Ole Miss product produced 16 sacks over the past two [three] seasons, tying for the 10th most among Power Five edge defenders. He could be a legitimate weapon in Seattle’s edge rotation."
Ivey transferred from Georgia Tech to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 season, and quickly became a key piece of the Rebels' defensive front. Last season was the best of his five-year collegiate career, as he had 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
The rookie edge rusher may have fallen due to his relative lack of athleticism, with NFL.com noting his "below-average change of direction and closing burst inside pocket." Still, it's hard to argue with his production, and the fact he can play along the interior and on the edge is a nice bonus.
The Seahawks' pass rush seems to be in pretty good shape right now, but it's always nice to have a bit of extra depth, assuming Ivey can make the roster of course.
