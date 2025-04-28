All Seahawks

Pro Football Focus gives Seahawks 2025 NFL draft class near-perfect grade

The Seattle Seahawks' 11-player NFL Draft class is earning high marks.

Connor Benintendi

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles of Virginia Tech (16) battles National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles of Virginia Tech (16) battles National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks completed their 11-player draft class on Saturday, compiling one of the most athletic rookie groups of the John Schneider era. The class is mixed with Day 1 starters, projected future contributors, and projected players. Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald may have pulled off one of the team's top drafts in the last decade.

Seattle's group is receiving nearly a consensus high grade. Pro Football Focus gave the Seahawks an A, just one step down from the highest possible grade a team can receive. That began with a well-loved first-round pick of former North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall.

"Zabel, a versatile blocker who can play all five positions, earned a 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons," PFF wrote. "He will likely join a Seahawks interior offensive line that ranked 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade (52.3) and 24th in PFF run-blocking grade (60.1) in 2024."

Schneider hadn't selected an interior offensive lineman in the first round since Germain Ifedi in 2016. However, Ifedi ended up moving to tackle after his first season. Zabel, despite having the ability and experience to play any position along the offensive line, projects to the inside with the Seahawks due to lack of stability there.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Perhaps Seattle's most intriguing pick was former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round (No. 92 overall) as the potential future starter for the franchise. The Seahawks have the luxury of developing Milroe behind new starter Sam Darnold while they wait and see if he can become a refined passer. His athleticism, at the very least, is off the charts.

"Despite signing Sam Darnold in free agency, the Seahawks couldn’t pass up the opportunity to draft a quarterback with incredible physical tools," PFF wrote. "Milroe earned an 87.0-plus PFF overall grade over the past two seasons at Alabama. He has one of the strongest arms in the class but struggles with accuracy, giving him room to further develop."

Seattle filled other needs in the draft, including adding fullback competition, more offensive line depth and outside, vertical pass-catching threats. Macdonald also got what could be one of the best nickel/box safety prospects in a long time in Nick Emmanwori.

Regardless of how each individual players pan out, Schneider and Macdonald took prospects with high ceilings almost exclusively. Outside of Zabel, there were almost no "safe" picks. It will take a few years to know whether that will pay off for for the team.

Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

