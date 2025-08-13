Pressure is mounting for Sam Darnold to prove 2024 'wasn't a fluke'
For the entirety of his career, Sam Darnold was viewed as a bust. He was one of the worst top draft picks in recent memory, setting the New York Jets back by not amounting to much at the NFL level. Now, he arrives with the Seattle Seahawks with a different perception.
The QB had a genuine breakout last year with the Minnesota Vikings. He played like an MVP candidate for a lot of the season. It was a crucial year for him entering free agency, and he parlayed it into a three-year deal with the Seahawks. Now, one analyst believes his attempt to prove that was legitimate and not a one-year-wonder season is one of the biggest storylines in the NFL.
Analyst is watching Sam Darnold to see if he's a fluke
The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" sport, but that doesn't matter much if you're Sam Darnold. He still has six bad to mediocre seasons and one good one under his belt. Yes, that good one was last year, but he has a mountain of mediocrity to undo.
That's what Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman is looking for this season. "Darnold was considered a draft bust until his breakout season in Minnesota last year," he said. "With J.J. McCarthy rostered, Minnesota opted to move on anyway. The pressure is on Darnold to prove last season wasn't a fluke now that he's in Seattle."
He is in a fairly worse situation, though. He doesn't have offensive guru Kevin O'Connell whispering in his ear. He doesn't have the Vikings line blocking for him (and when they struggled to close the year and in the playoffs, Darnold looked like a bust again). He doesn't have Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and Justin Jefferson to throw to.
That all could come back to haunt Darnold, who will attempt to prove himself yet again but in a much less ideal spot. It'll definitely be a fascinating storyline to follow this year.
