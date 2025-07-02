Why Seahawks can't afford to miss playoffs again in 2025
This upcoming season represents a turning point for the Seattle Seahawks. They are too far along with their current roster to warrant a rebuild, but they're not exactly topping any lists as Super Bowl contenders. At this point, they're not even in the top playoff contender conversations.
Seattle has to flip that narrative in 2025. With multiple 2022 draft picks needing to be paid either this offseason or next — and the 2023 class close behind them — the Seahawks can't repeat as the only double-digit-win team to be left out of the postseason. They need to leave nothing to chance and have their best season since at least 2020 (finished 12-4 in regular season, lost Wild Card playoffs).
After not making the postseason the last two years, Seattle is at risk of going three straight seasons without a playoff berth. The franchise hasn't been out of the postseason three consecutive seasons since the drought from 2000-02.
Mike Macdonald's defense, which retained virtually all of its effective players from last season, has to make a major jump even from the second half of last season. Once they added linebacker Ernest Jones IV, allowed Coby Bryant to remain a starter at safety and let Josh Jobe take over the third cornerback spot, the defense emerged as one of the best in the league down the stretch.
This is a rising team, but they would be in a much better place if the offense hadn't required so much turnover this offseason. For the third straight season, they are having to learn a new system, and there's now the added complication of a new quarterback, new wide receiver corps and retooled offensive line. It could either be a huge boost, especially with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak leading the unit, or it could see the offense regress even more than it did under Ryan Grubb in 2024.
On that same thought: The pick of left guard Grey Zabel must be a good one. Seattle doesn't have a single offensive lineman that they drafted before 2022 still on the roster. It's time they start turning their picks in the trenches into quality blockers, or the offense will only continue to fall short of expectations.
The upcoming contracts are the main reason the Seahawks need to be in win-now mode. Starters Charles Cross, Kenneth Walker III, Abraham Lucas, Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant are all eligible for extensions this offseason, as is pass-rusher Boye Mafe. Chances are, a few will get deals before the regular season, while the rest will need to be addressed before free agency opens in 2026.
Seattle is currently 10th in effective cap space in 2025 ($30.66 million), eighth in 2026 ($55.89 million) and 11th in 2027 ($136.1 million), per Over The Cap, but that money will evaporate quickly if Seattle starts handing out starting-caliber contracts to those players. Starters Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also be eligible next offseason, in addition to rising pass-rusher Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet.
Put simply, the Seahawks are reaching a point where a huge chunk of their core players need to be paid. That can either tear apart a team if handled incorrectly by the front office, or can help secure a team's competitive future if they're pushing for playoff victories and the players can cash their checks. Now that hefty deals for DK Metcalf and a quarterback are no longer on the priority list, general manager John Schneider has to nail this round of second contracts.
If Seattle doesn't lock down any of those players this offseason and again misses the playoffs, that could sour negotiations in 2026 as players decide to try and go somewhere they can compete for championships. That could have the Seahawks starting from scratch once again.
Seattle has been a middling team for the last four seasons, even though it made the postseason in 2022. Their current trajectory has them headed back toward being contenders, but it has to start in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline