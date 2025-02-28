All Seahawks

Raiders considering Seahawks reunion with Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll could be teaming up again with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks are standing by as the league's quarterback carousel begins to take shape.

With Matthew Stafford staying with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders are being forced to pivot. The Raiders were interested in Stafford, but now they go to Plan B, which could see two former Seahawks legends reunite.

According to The Athletic insider Mike Silver, the Raiders are among the teams interested in signing Wilson in free agency.

"With the Stafford situation now settled, the Raiders and Giants will pivot and look to other veteran options (in addition to potential draft scenarios)," Silver tweeted. "The Giants have interest in Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders are considering Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold. The drama continues."

The Raiders could opt for Darnold, who had a brilliant season with the Minnesota Vikings to revive his career, but Carroll's familiarity with Wilson may be enough to push him over the line in Sin City.

Carroll, 73, was hired by the Raiders last month after taking a year off following a 14-year stint with the Seahawks as their head coach. The Seahawks and Carroll mutually agreed to end the head coach's run at the end of last season after the team missed the playoffs despite having a 9-8 record.

Mike Macdonald took over for the Seahawks and has done a decent job, but he is far away from the success that Carroll and Wilson were able to build when they won a Super Bowl together.

It's unlikely that Carroll and Wilson will be able to replicate that for the Raiders, but Seahawks fans may be fond of the nostalgia.

