Richard Sherman shares warning Seahawks should heed about offensive lines
After trading away Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks found their new quarterback in free agent Sam Darnold, who they're expected to sign to a three-year deal worth just over $100 million.
If they aren't careful, though, Darnold will struggle in much the same way that Smith did.
It's no secret by now that Seattle's offensive line was abysmal in 2024. The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks, tied for the third-most in the league. Smith may not have had the best statistical season, but when he was under pressure nearly every time he dropped back to pass, it's a small miracle he played as well as he did.
So if they want Darnold to succeed, they better fix the offensive line in a meaningful way. Even one of their greatest players ever knows how important it is to get that group fixed.
Just after news of the Darnold signing broke, former Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman shared a poignant perspective on the offensive line, one his old team should pay close attention to.
"Oline don't grow on trees and they cost a lot," Sherman wrote. "That's a position where most times you get what you pay for."
According to Spotrac, the Seahawks are spending roughly $18.8 million on their offensive line this season, which ranks No. 31 in the league. They also rank dead last in terms of average annual value (AAV) afforded to their offensive line. In this case, they really are getting what they paid for.
So far, the Seahawks have not made any signings to address their offensive line. Even if they do so, they'll likely be bargain bin hunting after most of the top free agents came off the board Monday. So, they may be looking for help in the draft, and that's always tricky.
Again, though, they simply must find some way to improve up front if they want their prized free agent signing to stay upright.
