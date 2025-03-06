Rising CB returns to Seattle Seahawks
Earning opportunities via injuries in the secondary, cornerback Josh Jobe was one of the bright spots for the Seattle Seahawks on defense in 2024. Now he's returning to the team on a new deal.
"I'm very excited to be back," Jobe said, per the Seahawks official website. "I felt like I had a breakout season last year, and I've got to keep it going. I'm not done yet; I've still got more to prove."
Seattle didn't announce the terms of the deal, but Jobe was a restricted free agent. The low RFA tender is $3.263 million, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, but he may have signed a new contract outside of the tender.
Jobe originally signed with the Seahawks as a practice squad member in August. He was elevated to the active roster for three straight games — due to injuries at cornerback — before being signed to the 53-man roster in early November after the team waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson.
That initiated a defensive transformation. Rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight stepped in next to Ernest Jones IV, and Jobe became the team's third cornerback for the rest of the season alongside Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Coby Bryant also stepped in at safety and earned himself a starting role in the latter half of the campaign.
With Witherspoon primarily playing in the slot, Jobe mostly played outside corner opposite of Woolen. He tallied 37 tackles, 7 pass deflections and an interception in 10 games played (six starts).
In coverage, Jobe allowed 27 catches on 45 targets for 352 yards and just one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed just an 82.8 passer rating when targeted through 313 coverage snaps.
Considering he played well, re-signing Jobe had to be a priority for Seattle since Tre Brown is an unrestricted free agent. Brown, a 2021 fourth-round pick, played in 13 games last season (three starts) and was injured at multiple points throughout the season.
Jobe capitalized on that opportunity and then maintained a primary cornerback role for the rest of the season. Depending on the length of Jobe's new contract, he could be around for years to come.
