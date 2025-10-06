Sam Darnold-Geno Smith debate comes to definitive end in shootout with Bucs
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the bolder teams in the NFL this offseason, and by far their boldest move came at the game's most important position.
Geno Smith had been a solid quarterback over his three years as the Seahawks' starter, but with him in his mid-30s and wanting a new deal, they decided to move on and traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in early March. They landed their replacement just a few days later, signing top free agent Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth just north of $100 milliion.
Now, it's still very early on, but through five weeks, it's safe to say that the Seahawks made the correct decision at quarterback.
Darnold has been lights-out through his first few games as a Seahawk, picking up right where he left off last season with the Minnesota Vikings. In five games, the former No. 3 overall pick has completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 1,246 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Darnold had arguably his best game of the season in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Unfortunately, that interception came on the final drive and set up the Buccaneers' game-winning field goal as time expired, but aside from that one admittedly large blemish, he had a nearly perfect day.
On the other hand, Smith has been downright bad with the Raiders so far. In five games, the veteran signal-caller has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,176 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. he has thrown multiple picks in three separate games this season, including a two-interception performance in Sunday's 40-6 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Raiders definitely hoped that reuniting Smith with head coach Pete Carroll, who believed in him as the Seahawks' starter after the Russell Wilson trade, would help him succeeed, but that hasn't been the case so far.
Add in the fact that Darnold is six years younger than Smith (almost seven years younger) and on a significantly more team-friendly deal, and it only becomes clearer that the Seahawks won the exchange.
Not all of John Schneider's big moves as the Seahawks' general manager have worked out, but it's safe to say that this one did.
