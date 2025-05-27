Seahawks 2023 first-round picks are new faces of the franchise
The Seattle Seahawks have undergone a massive change in just the last few seasons. No non-special teams starters have been with the team for more than three seasons, at least not consecutively. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was drafted by the team in 2016, but spent multiple seasons away from the franchise before returning in 2023.
More recently, quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were traded — both of whom joined Seattle in 2019. Tyler Lockett, the longest tenured Seahawk (2015), was also released. That's left a massive void of returning star power.
Seattle added pass-catcher Cooper Kupp, a former triple-crown winner, and edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence. They still have defensive tackle Leonard Williams and linebacker Ernest Jones IV on the opposite side of the ball. But despite those names, Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema believes offensive tackle Charles Cross and 2022 first-round picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon are the three best players still on Seattle's roster.
"Witherspoon's 69.2 coverage grade in 2024 was solid, but his 90.0 run-defense grade helped anchor Seattle’s defense," Sikkema wrote. "Smith-Njigba led the team in WAR (0.50) among non-quarterbacks and earned an 83.5 receiving grade. Cross continued his growth with career highs in run-blocking (77.9), pass-blocking (81.3) and overall grade (82.5)."
Cross, while by far the best player on Seattle's offensive line with the jury still out on rookie Grey Zabel, is a peculiar pick over Williams, Jones, Kupp or even safety Julian Love. The Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba picks make sense considering the production those two have had over their first two NFL seasons. Cross has been in the league a year longer (No. 9 overall pick in 2022), but has been up-and-down thus far. He is yet to solidify himself as a true anchor at left tackle.
Williams, as a snub, stands out the most. He made a strong argument to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation last season, but didn't even land an All-Pro nod. Even worse, he only made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Williams finished with 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and a 92-yard pick six — the longest interception returned for a touchdown by a defensive lineman in NFL history.
Smith-Njigba posted a career-best season with 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Witherspoon solidified himself as arguably the league's top slot cornerbacks with 98 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Smith-Njigba (No. 20) were consecutive picks by Seattle in 2023. They've now been passed the torch as two of the leaders in a new era of Seahawks football.
