Seahawks' 2025 Opponent List Nearly Complete
One game remains in the Seattle Seahawks' 2024-25 season, but the team's schedule for next season is already beginning to come together.
Seattle already knows 15 of its 17 opponents for next season, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, and where they will be playing them. With the team now being eliminated from playoff contention, the list offers something for fans to look forward to ahead of the offseason.
The schedule release won't come until May, which is when the Seahawks will learn what week they will play each team. Until then, we just have the opponents and how those teams have fared in 2024.
Here are the Seahawks' opponents, their 2024 records thus far and if the contest will be at home or on the road.
Home Games
- San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
- New Orleans Saints (5-11)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
- Houston Texans (9-7)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
- Detroit Lions (13-2) OR Minnesota Vikings (14-2)
Away Games
- San Francisco 49ers (6-9)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
- Carolina Panthers (4-12)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)
- Tennessee Titans (3-13)
- Washington Commanders (11-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (11-5) OR Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
The final home and away game will be determined by division outcomes. Seattle's prospective games against the Vikings/Lions and Ravens/Steelers will depend on which team finishes second in the division. If the season ended today, it would be Detroit and Pittsburgh.
Outside of the NFC West opponents, Atlanta is the only confirmed team the Seahawks also played in 2024. They did play the Lions and Vikings this regular season, however, so Seattle will have one more repeat opponent from outside the division.
Of the 12 confirmed unique teams (Rams, Cardinals and 49ers twice), seven of them will finish the 2024 season with a sub-.500 record. That's unlikely to matter next season for some teams, but it does give an idea of where those franchises are at heading into the offseason.
