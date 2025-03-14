All Seahawks

Seahawks are finalists to land former NFL receiving yardage leader

Could the Seattle Seahawks take one of their rival's top players?

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks moved on from two of their starting wide receivers this offseason. They released veteran Tyler Lockett and then traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they've done well in free agency, adding veterans such as quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, they still have to fill the void at receiver.

That could happen as early as Friday, and the Seahawks could take a former NFL receptions king from a rival in the process.

According to Dianna Russini, Cooper Kupp has two teams interested in signing him — the Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. She said the decision is expected on Friday.

Kupp spent the past eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was one of the best pass catchers in the game during his prime. In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).

Since then, he's struggled to stay healthy but is still a polished route-runner who opposing defenses have to be aware of on every snap.

Overall, in eight years, Kupp has 634 catches for 7,776 yards with 57 touchdowns. He will turn 32 years old before the new season kicks off, making him a short-term answer, but his addition would keep Seattle from feeling pressure to take a receiver early in the NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

