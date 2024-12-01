Seahawks' Coby Bryant Fined For Marshawn Lynch Celebration
During Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant brought Lumen Field to life in a way rarely seen in recent years.
Seattle's defense had put on a suffocating performance, allowing just three points halfway through the third quarter. Arizona, desperate to get something going on offense, went for it on 4th and 1 on Seattle's side of the field. Bryant was having none of that, as he came in to make an easy pick and return it 69 yards, capping off the run with a tribute to legendary Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
The fans loved the celebration, but unfortunately, it will cost Bryant a pretty penny. The NFL announced Saturday that it fined Bryant $6,594 for an "obscene gesture," which falls under unsportsmanlike conduct. Bryant did receive a penalty during the game, but since it happened after the play, it didn't negate the interception or touchdown.
Bryant, who scored his first career touchdown on the play, would've liked to avoid the fine, but it's probably well worth it given the circumstances.
“Actually, I talk to my dad and my brother before every game and I just sensed the energy from those two before the game, and I told them once I get a pick-six I was doing it, because we’re playing the Cardinals and everything,” Bryant said postgame.
Bryant, a third-year pro from Cincinnati, has enjoyed a solid bounce-back season after a bit of a sophomore slump. He's started five of 11 games this season, recording 39 total tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions, including the aforementioned pick-six.
The Seahawks have now won two straight games to take a surprising NFC West lead, and look to keep their hot streak going when they face the New York Jets on Sunday.
