Seattle Seahawks criticized for failed blockbuster DB trade
The Seattle Seahawks have been on the right side of a few blockbuster deals in recent NFL history, namely fleecing the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson, thereby paving the way for Geno Smith to become a star. That is one of many reasons GM John Schneider just got extended.
However, they have also been on the wrong side of some deals. You can't win them all, and sometimes you lose them pretty badly. That is what happened when the Seahawks made a deal for a former All-Pro defensive back who is no longer on the team.
Jamal Adams trade labeled one of the worst post-2000 trades in NFL
Would the Seattle Seahawks trade Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson for Jamal Adams? Not in a heartbeat, but that is more or less what they did when they made the deal for the safety in 2022. He was a Pro Bowl player and an All-Pro, but it aged badly.
"Adams was an excellent but somewhat limited player during his three years with the Jets, emerging as a powerful box safety who could defend the run, blitz, and hit anything that moved within the 10-yard area of the line of scrimmage. He made two Pro Bowls and one appearance each on the All-Pro First Team and Second Team, though," CBS Sports' Jared Dubin said.
The Seahawks had to really pay for that level of player, though:
- 2021 first-round pick
- 2022 first-round pick
- 2021 third-round pick
Dubin went on, "Adams had a 9.5-sack season as essentially a blitzing linebacker during his first year in Seattle, but his effectiveness quickly waned and the contract the Seahawks handed him in conjunction with the deal looked like an albatross."
As mentioned, it didn't help the deal age any better since both picks hit. The New York Jets flipped one to the Minnesota Vikings, who then picked Darrisaw, and the other pick was Garrett Wilson, a player the Seahawks would undoubtedly have loved to have had over the past few seasons, especially now.
