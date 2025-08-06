All Seahawks

What former Seahawks QB Geno Smith said about perception of Raiders

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is once again an underdog with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jon Alfano

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Throughout his entire NFL career, Geno Smith has always been the underdog.

Smith was the No. 39 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, going significantly later than many expected him to. Then after a less-than-stellar tenure with the New York Jets, he bounced around the league as a backup for several years, until the Seattle Seahawks trusted him to replace perennial Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in 2022. Many doubted him at the time, but Smith proved himself a solid starter for the Seahawks, leading them to a winning record in each of his three seasons while earning two Pro Bowl selections and winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

Now after a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, Smith finds himself as an underdog once again, and he's not shying away from it.

Geno Smith embraces underdog role with Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During an appearance on NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp" on Monday, Smith embraced the doubts he and the Raiders have been receiving, as he always has.

"I'm always the guy that I believe the game gets settled between the white lines on game day," Smith said. "But from my vantage point, we've got a really, really good team. I don't know if we'll shock anyone inside of this building, but maybe shock some outsiders. But it's good, like let them sleep. I don't want them to see us coming. We're just working in the shadows right now, getting our game right, and when it's time to go in those bright lights, I think we'll be ready."

The Raiders finished last season at 5-12, finishing in the basement of a division that had three playoff teams. They have undergone quite the overhaul this offseason, however, as they traded for Smith, drafted star running back Ashton Jeanty and brought in Seahawks legend Pete Carroll as head coach.

There are still plenty of holes on the roster, particularly on defense, but the Raiders are undoubtedly a different team now than they were last season. Maybe, just maybe, Smith has another surprise up his sleeve.

