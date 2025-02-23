Seahawks vet Tyler Lockett predicted to get cut, sign with Pete Carroll's Raiders
Anything can happen in a given NFL offseason. Some moves don't take a seeing stone to predict, though. One of the most easily-anticipated moves around the league in the coming weeks is the expectaton that the Seattle Seahawks will cut 10-year veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and take the $17 million in salary cap room it will create.
If Lockett agrees to another hefty pay-cut he may yet stick around, but there doesn't seem much reason to given his age and Seattle's need to keep fresh blood coming in to keep this unit going strong.
Once he's cut, the most-popular destination for Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, where Pete Carroll is now head coach. Here's Marissa Myers at TWSN making the case.
TWSN on Tyler Lockett, Raiders
"With Lockett coming from Seattle, where he spent his career as a player under new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, it would make the transition seamless for Lockett. All while also helping Carroll with adjusting to being a coach in Las Vegas as well, knowing he has a true locker room leader to rely on and pass on his message further both on and off the field."
Lockett only managed to put up 49 catches, 600 yards and two touchdowns this past season, a far cry from his career best years from 2018-2022 when he averaged over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns per season.
Then again, it's not like the Raiders have a ton of Pro Bowlers on their own wide receiver depth chart. Jakobi Myers led that unit with over 1,000 yards and four touchdowns but rookie tight end Brock Bowers was by far their best pass-catcher in 2024. Lockett would upgrade the Vegas receiver corps and help Carroll establish a winning culture.
Whenever Lockett is done playing, he should return to sign a one-day deal and retire with the Seahawks. He'll have a strong case to make the Ring of Honor.
