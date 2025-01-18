Seahawks DB Coby Bryant Reflects on Breakout Season
Given his name, it's only fitting that Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant broke out in 2024 of all seasons.
A former fourth-round pick from Cincinnati, Bryant had a solid rookie season in 2022, but injuries limited him to just nine games in 2023. As a result, he entered this seaosn as a backup defensive back and special teams player, but he didn't let that bring him down.
"I stayed down, stayed humble, stayed hungry," Bryant told Seahawks.com. "And when my opportunity called, I took advantage of it."
Bryant made his first start of the season against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, and made it count as he hauled in the first interception of his career. Then against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, he had a career-defining play with a 69-yard pick-six in the second half, earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
By the end of the season, Bryant had accumulated 73 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended. More importantly, he established himself as a key starter in the secondary.
"I've had faith in him," Bryant said. "Great coach, a great culture he's built around here. It's just the beginning."
"Guy is a Jim Thorpe Award winner. Heck of a player," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "I think it was just a matter of finding the right role for him. Sometimes with those guys you try to maybe ask them to do too many things because he can do all these things, when maybe the best thing is to kind of pick one and chose. You know, it takes time to find the right thing.
"To his credit he's really embraced the challenge. When Rayshawn [Jenkins] went down, he was ready. So when preparation meets opportunities, that's when great things happen. You got to credit him for being ready to roll and then just his natural ball skills and playmaking ability. That's Coby. So we're excited about the year he's had and expect him to take the next level as we move forward."
Bryant's role in the secondary has changed dramatically over his three years in Seattle. He played outside corner in college, but moved to nickel as a rookie and then to safety in his second season. It's reasonable to assume that him shifting around so much held him back early on.
Now, though, he has a clearly defined role in the secondary, and he's ready to keep building with his teammates going forward.
"Just all of us playing as one," Bryant said. "Them believing in me and vice versa. You have each other's back."
More Seahawks News
Reviewing Projections: How Did Seahawks' Tyrel Dodson Experiment Fail?
Seahawks Conducting 2nd Interview With Vikings Assistant For OC Vacancy
Report: Seahawks Interviewed Super Bowl Winning Coordinator
Seahawks' Byron Murphy II Lands On ESPN All-Rookie Team
Which Free Agents Could Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates Lure to Seattle?