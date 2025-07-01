Seahawks defender just cracks NFL top 100 for 2025
A couple of Seattle Seahawks players made the CBS Sports top 100 players list. If the NFL's earliest portion of their own list is any indication, then they could have that many or more this time. Leonard Williams was on the CBS list, and he is an early entrant to the NFL's as well.
The league released its 100th and 99th-ranked players as voted on by the other players across the sport. More Seahawks could be on the way as they continue counting down, but for now, Williams is the 99th-best NFL player according to his counterparts.
What did Williams do to celebrate hitting the decade mark in the NFL?" NFL insider Bobby Kownack asked. "Nothing major, apart from producing his finest season yet. He reached double-digit sacks for the second time as a pro and snapped a seven-year Pro Bowl drought during his first full campaign with the Seahawks. His 87.1 PFF defensive grade marked the best in his career by far, something he’ll look to build on now that he's fully immersed in Mike Macdonald’s scheme."
Williams has long been of the NFL's best interior defensive lineman. Even with a new coach in 2024, he shined bright. The DT generated 50 total pressures last season, which was fourth-most among his position. He also recorded 11 sacks to lead all DTs and finished with the second-highest sack rate (2.5%) among defensive tackles with at least 200 rushes, finishing only behind Dexter Lawrence.
Williams remains a key cog in Mike Macdonald's defense, and he could do even better in 2025 with a better surrounding defense and more familiarity with his coach's scheme.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline