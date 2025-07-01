Insider links Seahawks to monumental trade for former DPOY
Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is great at getting the most out of his pass rush without having a superstar. He did so with the Baltimore Ravens before taking over the Seahawks, where his defense was top 10 in sacks without a game-breaking edge rusher. Just imagine what he could do with someone of that caliber.
Maybe you won't have to imagine soon. With the T.J. Watt situation in Pittsburgh ongoing, CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin believes the Seahawks would be one of the best landing spots. A trade isn't imminent, but neither is a new contract, and anything can happen.
Mike Macdonald is good for maximizing his defensive talent as the Seahawks head coach, and Seattle added DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason to give the pass-rushing corps some added depth. But this club could still use a bona fide sack artist; its defense might go from stingy to spectacular with a talent like Watt," Benjamin argued.
This might also be preferable for Pittsburgh, as it probably would prefer to send Watt out of the AFC so they don't have to see him very often. "The Seahawks are projected to have an excess of salary cap space in the coming years thanks to their offseason shuffling," Benjamin added.
The fit is obvious, and so is the talent. The need isn't necessarily there, but the Seahawks figure to have one of the NFL's best defenses anyway, and why not make a strength even stronger?
Everyone on that side of the ball would benefit from Watt coming on board, and Seattle has the assets and cap space to make it happen. For now, it's unlikely, but Seattle would be a nice landing spot if things deteriorated.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline