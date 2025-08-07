Seahawks' defensive weapon among top NFL rookies to watch in preseason
The Seattle Seahawks landed a potentially special, versatile defensive back in the second round. Now is the time to finally see whether or not he is actually going to be a key cog in Mike Macdonald's defensive machine this year.
The former South Carolina product was seen as a fringe first-rounder, although he slipped out to the 35th overall pick. Still, he comes with high expectations, with many believing he can be Macdonald's new toy like Kyle Hamilton was in Baltimore. One insider said he's got his eye on Emmanwori among a few other key rookies.
NFL insider has all eyes on Nick Emmanwori
The Seattle Seahawks already had a great defense under Mike Macdonald. They didn't need to get a player of Nick Emmanwori's caliber to solidify that, but he could help take them to the next level.
"The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the two teams most often associated with Nick Emmanwori prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. The former always made the most sense due to head coach Mike Macdonald's history of working with Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore," CBS insider Josh Edwards said.
Fortunately, the Seahawks were able to wait it out to the second round to get a truly unique safety. He joines a secondary with talent and experience in the form of Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, who should help take pressure off of Emmanwori.
"Reports from training camp indicate that Emmanwori has been moving around the defensive formation, including over the slot," Edwards noted. Now, with a preseason game tonight, it's time to see how Macdonald uses him.
The coach has been creative with Emmanwori already in practice, using him as an edge rusher and then baiting fellow rookie Jalen Milroe into throwing a pick-six to the DB. One can only imagine how creative the Seahawks might be able to get in actual games.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Familiar face returns to Seattle Seahawks' edge rusher group
Seahawks great Richard Sherman names NFL’s top 2 corners
Pete Carroll shares reaction to return to Seahawks’ Lumen Field
6 takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks’ first unofficial depth chart