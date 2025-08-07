Former NFL MVP has plenty of praise for Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe
Back in late April, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider selected 11 players in the draft. Nine of those picks were utilized on the offensive side of the ball. The club’s third-round selection was an intriguing prospect who is a part of the team’s overhauled quarterback room.
Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, and (obviously) rookie Jalen Milroe were not members of the Seahawks’ roster in 2024. This past season, Darnold enjoyed a career rival with the Vikings, and Lock spent the year with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Milroe was putting up big numbers with the Crimson Tide.
Speaking of the University of Alabama, running back Shaun Alexander went from collegiate standout to a first-round pick by Seattle in 2000. D.J. Siddiqi of The Escapist recently spoke with the Seahawks’ career rushing leader regarding Milroe and what his expectations for the talented prospect this season.
2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander spoke glowingly about Jalen Milroe
“Alexander expects the Seahawks to utilize Milroe—a fellow Alabama Crimson Tide product—in certain packages in his rookie season the way Seattle used Seneca Wallace (a former backup QB who played with Alexander) years ago,” explained Siddiqi.
“We had Seneca Wallace when I was here,” said Alexander (via Siddiqi). “Coach (Mike) Holmgren figured out a package and put him in,” Alexander told The Escapist in an exclusive interview on behalf of his partnership with USAA. “Hasselbeck caught fire for a couple years and we didn’t have to use all of the packages that we had for Seneca. But Jalen is like that. He’s a competitive guy, a great teammate, so you’ll never hear him murmur or complaining. He’s going to just grow and learn.”
“Guys like that, you want them to succeed,” added Alexander. “He’s going to do that with this team when he gets the chance.”
Jalen Milroe put up big numbers his last two years with the Crimson Tide
In his final two seasons at Alabama, Milroe combined to complete 65.0 percent of his throws for 5,678 yards and more than twice as many scores (39) as interceptions (17). He also ran for a combined 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns. It’s his passing skills that stand out to Alexander, the 2005 NFL MVP.
“I think he throws a deep ball really well—I think that’s his best thing,” explained Alexander. “But his running is so different for a quarterback that everybody’s like, ‘Oh man, that’s your best thing.’ It’s not, his best thing is his deep ball. But when you’re that fast, everybody just wants to focus in on that because other people aren’t that fast, and that doesn’t mean it’s your best thing as a quarterback.”
Head coach Mike Macdonald and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak would be seemingly wise to get Milroe some playing time—be it as a running or passing option. Darnold is the team’s starter behind center, but the Seahawks could make things very difficult for opposing defenses if and when the versatile rookie option takes the field.
