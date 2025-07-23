Seahawks don't play in the worst division in the NFL, but it's close
There was a time when every team in the NFC West was a threat to make the postseason. That’s not the case, however, entering 2025. Last year, there were two winning teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Both were 10-7, but the Rams won by tiebreaker and were the division’s only postseason representatives.
The Arizona Cardinals finished third at 8-9 while the San Francisco 49ers had a frustrating campaign, falling to an uncharacteristic 6-11.
Looking ahead to this season, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon doesn’t think the division will be much better, ranking them next to last in his divisional power rankings. Gagnon said the Rams are a “post-contender team” with Matthew Stafford aging. He also said the 49ers lost several key veterans, which hurts their standing.
Seattle was also mentioned in the division’s “deterioration” for losing DK Metcalf and going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. He added that they were “so-so” while saying San Francisco might be the only team to raise the NFC West’s standing.
”Barring a bounce-back from a 49ers team that has taken some major hits lately, there isn't a contender in this division. Arizona might still be a year or more away, and the Rams and Seahawks are just so-so veteran teams with clear limitations.” — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
The only division to finish worse was the AFC South, which hasn’t been ultra-competitive for a while. Only the Houston Texans had a winning record in 2024 at 10-7, with the Indianapolis Colts following at 8-9. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) and the Tennessee Titans (3-14) were among the worst in the NFL.
