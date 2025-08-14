Seahawks expected to decide major competition after Chiefs matchup
The Seattle Seahawks made one huge step toward repairing their lackluster offensive line this offseason by drafting Grey Zabel. He is only one player, though, and he can only play one position. He'll play left guard this year, and he already looks fantastic through camp and preseason.
The tackle spots are taken as well, albeit not by superstar blockers that inspire a ton of confidence. That leaves the other interior spots, of which a huge position battle is taking place for right guard. It's anyone's spot right now, but that won't be the case after they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, according to one team insider.
Chiefs matchup could determine Seahawks RG
It is painfully important that the Seahawks nail the offensive line arrangements this season. It's still not going to be a good unit most likely, but it has to be as good as it can be for Sam Darnold's sake. He thrives with protection, and he often wilts when under pressure, so the recipe is there for the Seahawks, they just have to find the ingredients.
That means picking the correct right guard to play opposite Grey Zabel is crucial. Zabel will be fine, but if there's a gaping hole on the other side, defenses will just align to that and take advantage of it. As for who that guard will be, head coach Mike Macdonald is narrowing in on a decision.
"Coach Mike Macdonald has said that the plan is to not rotate at either spot like they did for part of last season with Bradford and Haynes, and that the coaching staff is narrowing in on a starting five," ESPN's Brady Henderson revealed. "So decisions are likely coming soon after the Seahawks host the Chiefs on Friday in their second preseason game."
Week 1 provided some evidence for the coaching staff, but they need more, so Week 2 will help decide who gets the nod unless something happens.
Anthony Bradford, who is competing with Christian Haynes right now for the right guard spot, has impressed offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who said Bradford "has made great strides" this preseason.
