Seahawks OTAs: First Look at Sam Darnold as QB1
It's officially a new era in Seattle, as Sam Darnold has begun his first session of organized team activities with the Seahawks as the team's projected — and planned — starting quarterback. Following in the footsteps of Geno Smith (now with the Las Vegas Raiders), Darnold had a resurgent 2024 season after starting just seven games the previous two seasons.
Darnold took to the practice field on Tuesday at the VMAC in Renton wearing his throwback blue No. 14 uniform for the first time as the team kicks off OTAs. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick now has yet another chance to prove himself as a starter in the NFL.
Even though Darnold is projected to be the Seahawks' starter, he will still have to outplay returning backup Drew Lock and rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe to keep his job. Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle this offseason after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record and Wild Card berth.
Darnold finished the 2024 season with 4,319 passing yards on 66.2 percent completion, tossing 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Instead of sticking with the Vikings, Darnold opted to join the Seahawks after they traded Smith to Las Vegas.
New Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and head coach Mike Macdonald expect Darnold to be a perfect fit for the team's fresh offensive system. He won't have Justin Jefferson to throw to anymore, but he does have a dynamic pair of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to target.
Seattle has eight OTA sessions after its first on Tuesday. The Seahawks will be on the field May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9 and June 11-12. They will then have a mandatory minicamp from June 17-19 before training camp kicks off in July. That provides plenty of time for Darnold and Seattle's entire offense to begin getting a feel for Kubiak's scheme ahead of the regular season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawk says WR room got along great - after Percy Harvin left
Shaun Alexanders shares with Kay Adams what he told Jalen Milroe
Seahawks reset defense around Ravens superstar in 5-year NFL redraft
NFL analyst picks emerging Seahawks OT for new offensive line award