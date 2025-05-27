Seahawks should have one main goal ahead of OTA's
The Seattle Seahawks are at OTA's getting ready for the upcoming season.
There's a lot of preparation that goes into the final 100 days or so of the offseason, especially for a Seahawks team with a new quarterback.
Adding Sam Darnold was the biggest move of Seattle's offseason, and CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell is keeping an eye on the Seahawks' new quarterback going into OTA's.
"Darnold was in the perfect situation with the Vikings. Now, he's on a Seahawks team that had massive offensive line issues in 2024. Seattle allowed a 39.4% quarterback pressure rate in 2024, the third-highest in the league last season. Darnold melts when pressured: he was pressured 49 times combined in Week 18 at the Detroit Lions and in a wild card round loss at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Vikings were blown out twice as a result," Podell wrote.
"Yes, Darnold can't get hit in practice, but it will be interesting to see how he acclimates to becoming the Seahawks quarterback with rookie 18th overall pick Grey Zabel at one guard spot next to two other youngsters at center (third-year lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi) and at the other guard spot (second-year lineman Christian Hayes). It's possible to track quarterback pressures and sacks in non-contact drills."
Darnold and the rest of the offense will be in a similar boat learning under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, but they need to make some kind of progress during OTA's to ensure that things run smoother in training camp later this summer.
