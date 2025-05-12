Seahawks insider names Trey Hendrickson, Jaire Alexander as potential trade targets
Two of the most impactful trades this offseason involved the Seattle Seahawks. One was when they traded starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. The other was when they sent wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
These moves had a ripple effect on the offseason, with Seattle adding two big-name free agents to help fill the voids. They signed the top quarterback on the market, Sam Darnold, and a former receiving champ Cooper Kupp. Even Metcalf’s arrival in Pittsburgh had an impact, leading to George Pickens being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
MORE: Seahawks insider predicts offense will finish top 10 in key category
Despite making these moves, the Seahawks still have holes to fill, which led to a fan asking The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar if they could still look for outside help. Dugar said two possible names to watch would be Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
”Two guys who fall into the ‘could target’ category are Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.Will they target either of those players? I’d be surprised.”
Both players would help but Dugar thinks Hendrickson would cost too much to acquire, and would seek a substantial raise. Alexander has health concerns and as Dugar says, his current salary is more than the top three cornerbacks in Seattle combined.
We’ve learned to never say never with this staff, but these additions feel unlikely.
