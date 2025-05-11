George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo
Dallas Cowboys fans can finally say that the move to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers is now officially official.
After introducing himself to the Dallas media during a conference call at the end of last week, Pickens immediately met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his daughter Charlotte Jones, who is the team's executive vice president and chief brand officer.
Following the introduction, they all came together for a new "family" photo.
Charlotte Jones reposted the picture on social media with the caption, "Welcome to the family!"
Pickens was all smiles on the photo, echoing his comments during the conference call that he is excited to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys and looking forward to getting onto the field and beginning the next chapter of his career.
The 6-foot-3 pass catcher is one of the best deep threats in the entire NFL and will bring a much-needed dynamic to the Cowboys' offense.
Paired with CeeDee Lamb, the duo is one of the best in the league and they perfectly complement each other.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It's going to be exciting to see what he can do in the revamped Dallas offense.
