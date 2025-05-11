Cowboys Country

George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens met face-to-face with team owner Jerry Jones for the first time and posed for their very first photo.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens watches the action against the Buffalo Bills.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens watches the action against the Buffalo Bills. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans can finally say that the move to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers is now officially official.

After introducing himself to the Dallas media during a conference call at the end of last week, Pickens immediately met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his daughter Charlotte Jones, who is the team's executive vice president and chief brand officer.

Following the introduction, they all came together for a new "family" photo.

MORE: New Cowboys WR George Pickens denies viral comment ripping Steelers

Charlotte Jones reposted the picture on social media with the caption, "Welcome to the family!"

Pickens was all smiles on the photo, echoing his comments during the conference call that he is excited to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys and looking forward to getting onto the field and beginning the next chapter of his career.

The 6-foot-3 pass catcher is one of the best deep threats in the entire NFL and will bring a much-needed dynamic to the Cowboys' offense.

MORE: Man who made final decision on Cowboys' George Pickens trade revealed

Paired with CeeDee Lamb, the duo is one of the best in the league and they perfectly complement each other.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks through the Cincinnati Bengals defense for a touchdown.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks through the Cincinnati Bengals defense for a touchdown. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It's going to be exciting to see what he can do in the revamped Dallas offense.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

2 Cowboys named among NFL players with ‘most on the line’ in 2025

3 former Cowboys players Dallas will face during 2025 NFL season

Cowboys Day 2 draft pick named rookie who could 'exceed expectations'

Dak Prescott poised to make Cowboys history during 2025 NFL season

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News