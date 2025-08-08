What Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe said following his first NFL game
Thursday night was the first preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks, who got to face their former head coach, Pete Carroll, and the Las Vegas Raiders. The game ended in a 23-23 tie, which was less than exciting, but that can be true for most preseason games.
Still, they're far from meaningless. Preseason games offer young players the opportunity to get on the field and play live snaps against someone other than a teammate. They also give fans the chance to see players they might not get to watch during the regular season, such as rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe.
The third-round pick out of Alabama made his debut, coming into the game in the third quarter in relief of Drew Lock. Milroe didn't get to drop back and pass too much, finishing the game 6-of-10 for 61 yards. He did show off his legs, though, running for 38 yards on three carries.
After the game, he was asked about the experience, and said it was a dream come true. "Number one, what a dream come true to play my first NFL game."
Milroe was asked about a failed fourth-down attempt near midfield, which could have iced the game. Instead, it allowed the Raiders to tie things up. Milroe said they failed to execute, but thanked the coaches for allowing the offense that opportunity.
"For us as players, it's all about execution. We failed to execute on that play." He later added, "The biggest thing for me as a quarterback is coach trusting me on fourth down to make a play. And so, I just give thanks to Coach Kubiak, Coach Macdonald because they kept our offense on the field and allowed us to have an opportunity to advance downs."
Seattle next plays on Friday, August 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game will be on NFL Network at 7:00 pm PT.
